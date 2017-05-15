Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies the Odds
The 19-year-old was riding his motorcycle to work on Greenville Ave. in Allen just after 6 a.m. when a Ford F-150 truck slammed into him. "It was definitely one of the most heinous leg injuries I have ever seen in my career," said Allen Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|guest
|1,617
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Pam
|20
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 7
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC