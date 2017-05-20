2017 Allen Arts Festival - Mother's Day Weekend - May 12-14
Make plans to join us for a fun weekend of art, music, dance, entertainment and interactive art activities in the beautiful setting of Watters Creek Center. Almost 90 artists from Texas and all over the country will exhibit their beautiful creations ranging from; sculpture and pottery, to fiber arts, metal works, photography, jewelry and paintings.
