2017 Allen Arts Festival - Mother's D...

2017 Allen Arts Festival - Mother's Day Weekend - May 12-14

Sunday May 7 Read more: North Texas e-News

Make plans to join us for a fun weekend of art, music, dance, entertainment and interactive art activities in the beautiful setting of Watters Creek Center. Almost 90 artists from Texas and all over the country will exhibit their beautiful creations ranging from; sculpture and pottery, to fiber arts, metal works, photography, jewelry and paintings.

Allen, TX

