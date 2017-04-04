Why our Voter Guide is a must-read for almost 100 races in North Texas
Now's your chance to get smart - courtesy of the annual ritual that our editorial board conducts with candidates for office. We came up with a raft of questions for 247 local office-seekers about how they would run their city or school district.
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|DebraE
|1,396
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Forest
|156
|Krisna temple
|Sat
|Jack D Ripper
|1
|Terri Bauer Needs to Resign (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Anonymous
|97
|looking for some truth from plano
|Apr 6
|xxx
|7
|Coming out of closet (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|2
|Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14)
|Apr 2
|beentheredonethat
|7
