Unite Private Networks Announces Expansion into Allen, TX

DALLAS, April 04, 2017 -- Unite Private Networks , a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce another network expansion in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro. The new infrastructure extends throughout Allen, along route 121 and 75 corridors leading to Allen, and connects the network to downtown Dallas, adding to UPNs nearly 800 mile fiber network in the metro.

