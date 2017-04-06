Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway along Plano-Allen border

The pilot, who was the only person on board, landed onto the service road of Highway 121 north of Custer Road just after 9 a.m. Small plane had engine failure, pilot landed safely on 121 service road north of Custer Rd, Plano #emergencylanding pic.twitter.com/I3ZN7Sjb8m "No crash - it's a good day," Allen Police Sgt Bill Smith said after plane makes emergency landing on 121 service rd pic.twitter.com/KvpccLZwkb Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

