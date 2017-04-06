Small plane makes emergency landing o...

Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway along Plano-Allen border

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The pilot, who was the only person on board, landed onto the service road of Highway 121 north of Custer Road just after 9 a.m. Small plane had engine failure, pilot landed safely on 121 service road north of Custer Rd, Plano #emergencylanding pic.twitter.com/I3ZN7Sjb8m "No crash - it's a good day," Allen Police Sgt Bill Smith said after plane makes emergency landing on 121 service rd pic.twitter.com/KvpccLZwkb Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... 24 min Forest 4
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 48 min guest 1,411
Krisna temple 2 hr jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) 17 hr Jojo -realtor 131
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Wed addictionrehab100... 2
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Tue bromhead 157
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Tue bromhead 1
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC