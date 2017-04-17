New Allen mixed-use project will incl...

New Allen mixed-use project will include shopping center and apartments

38 min ago

Two developers are teaming on an Allen mixed-use development that will bring a new shopping center and hundreds of apartments. The 60-acre project is located on State Highway 121 and Custer Road and is a project of High Street Residential and RPS Development.

Allen, TX

