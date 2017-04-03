Crime 18 mins ago 6:26 p.m.McKinney Orthopedic doctor arrested on sexual assault charges
According to warrants for his arrest, two patients reported they were sexually assaulted by Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, of Allen, during visits at his office. The first incident was reported on Aug. 12, 2016, two days after the victim said she had an appointment with Ozumba.
