Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions
Symphony Gateway LLC and CIG Retail Properties Inc bought University Centre, a 2-building office complex located at 1701 and 1801 Gateway Boulevard in Richardson. The property has 59,792 square feet and was 90 percent leased when sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,443
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|Apr 14
|Judge phart
|1
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Apr 13
|Forest
|4
|Krisna temple
|Apr 13
|jack d ripper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC