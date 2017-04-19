Continue reading First Allen and now McKinney eyes conference center and hotel project
News of the project planned for McKinney's Craig Ranch comes just a week after the City of Allen announced it was moving ahead with construction on a larger hotel and conference complex on U.S. Highway 75. The $69 million McKinney development would contain a Marriott hotel and 33,000 square feet of meeting space. The developers are asking the city to contribute to the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,528
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Apr 25
|paradise
|2
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Rei
|57
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Apr 13
|Forest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC