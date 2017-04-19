Continue reading First Allen and now ...

Continue reading First Allen and now McKinney eyes conference center and hotel project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Dallas Morning News

News of the project planned for McKinney's Craig Ranch comes just a week after the City of Allen announced it was moving ahead with construction on a larger hotel and conference complex on U.S. Highway 75. The $69 million McKinney development would contain a Marriott hotel and 33,000 square feet of meeting space. The developers are asking the city to contribute to the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,528
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Apr 25 paradise 2
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Apr 22 bromhead 1
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Apr 21 Rei 57
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC