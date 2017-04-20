Continue reading Allen Premium Outlets updates stores coming to new construction

Continue reading Allen Premium Outlet...

The center located on the northwest corner of N. Central Expressway and Stacy Road in Allen announced four of the 30 new or expanded stores it's planning. Athletic footwear brand New Balance, men's and women's apparel retailer Express Factory Store, men's and women's sports apparel brand Volcom and Luggage Factory have signed leases so far.

