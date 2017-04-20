Continue reading Allen Premium Outlets updates stores coming to new construction
The center located on the northwest corner of N. Central Expressway and Stacy Road in Allen announced four of the 30 new or expanded stores it's planning. Athletic footwear brand New Balance, men's and women's apparel retailer Express Factory Store, men's and women's sports apparel brand Volcom and Luggage Factory have signed leases so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,439
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|Apr 14
|Judge phart
|1
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Apr 13
|Forest
|4
|Krisna temple
|Apr 13
|jack d ripper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC