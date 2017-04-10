Construction begins on convention cen...

Construction begins on convention center and hotel complex in Allen

There are 2 comments on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from Monday Apr 10, titled Construction begins on convention center and hotel complex in Allen. In it, Denton Record-Chronicle reports that:

After more than two years of planning, construction is starting on an $85 million convention center and hotel complex in Allen. The 7-acre project on U.S. Highway 75 is intended to give Allen a way to snag a slice of the growing event and meeting business in Collin County.

bromhead

Arlington, TX

#1 Tuesday Apr 11
Will it be built as flimsily as all the future tenement apts being done all over allen?
alexdeal

Orland, CA

#2 Monday
http://www.sellanyhouse.com/
