Construction begins on convention center and hotel complex in Allen
There are 2 comments on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from Monday Apr 10, titled Construction begins on convention center and hotel complex in Allen.
After more than two years of planning, construction is starting on an $85 million convention center and hotel complex in Allen. The 7-acre project on U.S. Highway 75 is intended to give Allen a way to snag a slice of the growing event and meeting business in Collin County.
#1 Tuesday Apr 11
Will it be built as flimsily as all the future tenement apts being done all over allen?
#2 Monday
