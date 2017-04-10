Cenizo Garden Club gets crafty with l...

Cenizo Garden Club gets crafty with lighted bottles

Becky Ballard, Jo Marie Bennett and Marydele Porter hosted the February Cenizo Garden Club meeting where the group learned about planting and pruning roses and making lighted decorative bottles with floor wax and glitter. Becky Ballard, Jo Marie Bennett and Marydele Porter hosted the February Cenizo Garden Club meeting where the group learned about planting and pruning roses and making lighted decorative bottles with floor wax and glitter.

