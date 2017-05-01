Bronco hoops land commitment from impressive Texas talent
I know we're all still feeling the ENTIRE range of emotions about the wrestling/baseball saga, but the news cycle in Bronco Nation must go on and personally I'm welcoming any unambiguously good news. The Broncos received just that sort of news this evening as 6'5" Small Forward from Allen, TX Cameron Christon pledged his services to the Broncos.
