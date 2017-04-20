Before they go, see how Maher Maso an...

Before they go, see how Maher Maso and Brian Loughmiller made Collin County a global brand

Dallas Morning News

With neighboring cities challenged by similar growing pains, McKinney and Frisco mayors Brian Loughmiller and Maher Maso have joked they should merge and become Frickinney. For nearly two decades, these Collin County leaders have worked in lockstep.

Allen, TX

