Before they go, see how Maher Maso and Brian Loughmiller made Collin County a global brand
With neighboring cities challenged by similar growing pains, McKinney and Frisco mayors Brian Loughmiller and Maher Maso have joked they should merge and become Frickinney. For nearly two decades, these Collin County leaders have worked in lockstep.
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,439
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|Apr 14
|Judge phart
|1
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Apr 13
|Forest
|4
|Krisna temple
|Apr 13
|jack d ripper
|2
