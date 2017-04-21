After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off its development projects
There are 2 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from Friday Apr 21, titled After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off its development projects. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:
But don't be surprised if you read more about Allen, the city of about 100,000 people on U.S. Highway 75 north of Plano. Allen and Altera Development are breaking ground next week on a $91 million hotel and conference center at U.S. 75 and Bethany Drive.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
#1 Saturday Apr 22
LOL you can see allens "Housing projects " all over town,,cheaply built,,wooden 4-5 story future tenement -fire traps,,Where the Mayor and council never met a builder developer they didn't like,,but hey folks <<CONSERVE WATER and pay those taxes,,
#2 Tuesday May 2
ALLEN,,,"We never met a builder etc we didn't like,,especially turdpile high rise apts and zero lot lines",,but hey Remember to CONSERVE WATER,,
