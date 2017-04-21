After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to...

After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off its development projects

There are 2 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from Friday Apr 21, titled After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off its development projects. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

But don't be surprised if you read more about Allen, the city of about 100,000 people on U.S. Highway 75 north of Plano. Allen and Altera Development are breaking ground next week on a $91 million hotel and conference center at U.S. 75 and Bethany Drive.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
bromhead

Arlington, TX

#1 Saturday Apr 22
LOL you can see allens "Housing projects " all over town,,cheaply built,,wooden 4-5 story future tenement -fire traps,,Where the Mayor and council never met a builder developer they didn't like,,but hey folks <<CONSERVE WATER and pay those taxes,,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
R Smith

Arlington, TX

#2 Tuesday May 2
ALLEN,,,"We never met a builder etc we didn't like,,especially turdpile high rise apts and zero lot lines",,but hey Remember to CONSERVE WATER,,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 43 min Frito gay lay lawyer 1,548
News Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart Wed I P Standing 1
Krisna temple May 2 I P Standing 3
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Apr 25 paradise 2
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC