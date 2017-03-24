USA Wrestling allows transgender high schoolers to compete with gender they identify as
In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is announced as the winner of a semifinal match after Beggs pinned Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay during the finals of the UIL Region 2-6A wrestling tournament at Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Beggs, a transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.
