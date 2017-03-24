USA Wrestling allows transgender high...

USA Wrestling allows transgender high schoolers to compete with gender they identify as

Friday Mar 24

In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is announced as the winner of a semifinal match after Beggs pinned Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay during the finals of the UIL Region 2-6A wrestling tournament at Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Beggs, a transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.

