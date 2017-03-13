Transgender boy with girls wrestling ...

Transgender boy with girls wrestling title: 'I don't cheat'

Sunday Mar 5

In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Mack Beggs, right, a transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity, competes in a quarterfinal against Mya Engert of Amarillo Tascosa during the state wrestling tournament in Cypress, Texas. Beggs, who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.

Allen, TX

