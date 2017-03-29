New restaurants at Plano's Willow Bend are happy with prime location, just don't mention the mall
Hoping more consumers will be drawn by the scent of steak and saffron chicken, the operators of The Shops at Willow Bend on Wednesday announced the first three of at least 10 restaurants destined for a new food enclave. The restaurant district takes the place of a former Saks Fifth Avenue department store that was torn down last year after sitting empty since 2010.
