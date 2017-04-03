High winds brought down trees, power ...

High winds brought down trees, power lines in overnight storm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 100 year old oak tree fell in the front yard and a Ford Mustang at Laurie Allen's house located 2332 Medford Ct in Fort Worth, TX, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Here Allen takes a photo of her son's car that was crushed by the tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr Rainbow Kid 1,365
Coming out of closet (Sep '16) Sun xxx 2
Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14) Sun beentheredonethat 7
Brand Awareness Focus Group Sun Nope 2
News WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07) Mar 31 quityourbs 563
shooting on collins st, Mar 18 petrologics 1
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Mar 10 UFO Conspiracy Guy 5
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC