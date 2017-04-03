High winds brought down trees, power lines in overnight storm
A 100 year old oak tree fell in the front yard and a Ford Mustang at Laurie Allen's house located 2332 Medford Ct in Fort Worth, TX, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Here Allen takes a photo of her son's car that was crushed by the tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1,365
|Coming out of closet (Sep '16)
|Sun
|xxx
|2
|Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|beentheredonethat
|7
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Sun
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|shooting on collins st,
|Mar 18
|petrologics
|1
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Mar 10
|UFO Conspiracy Guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC