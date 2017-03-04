10-year-old from Allen crowned winner...

10-year-old from Allen crowned winner of regional spelling bee

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

When he was a second-grader quizzing classmates on the bus, words like supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and humuhumunukunukuapua'a were child's play for Sohum Sukhatankar. So it's no wonder that a 10-letter word posed no problem Saturday for the 10-year-old winner of this year's Golden Chick Regional Spelling Bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 min guest 1,168
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need 3 hr Anonymous 2
Transit bus line on mckinney Mar 1 BREN JETT 1
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Feb 28 Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Will you be my sugar daddy? Feb 26 xxx 2
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC