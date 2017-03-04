10-year-old from Allen crowned winner of regional spelling bee

When he was a second-grader quizzing classmates on the bus, words like supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and humuhumunukunukuapua'a were child's play for Sohum Sukhatankar. So it's no wonder that a 10-letter word posed no problem Saturday for the 10-year-old winner of this year's Golden Chick Regional Spelling Bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.