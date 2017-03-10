Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, March 10, 2017
A Dallas, Texas, real-estate broker's pitch leads to a battle of billionaires about his business model for a technology that makes house hunting more convenient; an impressive 10-year-old kidpreneur from Broomfield, Colorado, created a lemonade-stand business to help other kids start their own businesses while having fun and making money; fueled by her pursuit of the American dream, a mother from Allen, Texas, designs Made in America multi-functional covers for infant car seats; and the third "Shark Tank" tryout was the charm for a tenacious man from Austin, Texas, to get the chance to pitch the Sharks his Korean BBQ fusion restaurant food-truck business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|57 min
|guest
|1,001
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|2
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Thu
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC