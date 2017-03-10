Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, March 10, 2017

A Dallas, Texas, real-estate broker's pitch leads to a battle of billionaires about his business model for a technology that makes house hunting more convenient; an impressive 10-year-old kidpreneur from Broomfield, Colorado, created a lemonade-stand business to help other kids start their own businesses while having fun and making money; fueled by her pursuit of the American dream, a mother from Allen, Texas, designs Made in America multi-functional covers for infant car seats; and the third "Shark Tank" tryout was the charm for a tenacious man from Austin, Texas, to get the chance to pitch the Sharks his Korean BBQ fusion restaurant food-truck business.

