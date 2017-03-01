CRE Opinion: Business Development in Dallas Suburbs Drives Multifamily Demand in the City
With companies like Toyota and FedEx moving their headquarters to Dallas' northern corridor, North Texas' job market is climbing the national rankings. Dallas is now among the top five fastest growing job markets in the U.S. While suburban housing mirrors the job market's skyward outlook, an unexpected bounce is happening for in-town housing as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|1,172
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|15 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Transit bus line on mckinney
|Mar 1
|BREN JETT
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Feb 28
|Tired of transplants
|4
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 26
|xxx
|5
|Will you be my sugar daddy?
|Feb 26
|xxx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC