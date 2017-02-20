Continue reading Two office projects kicking off along U.S. 75 in Allen

Continue reading Two office projects ...

Two new office projects have landed in Allen - a Dallas suburb that's has seen less recent construction than nearby neighbors. Kazen Development Partners has broken ground for a 125,000-square-foot speculative office project in the Watters Creek development at Bethany Drive and U.S. Highway 75. The 5-story building is being constructed on the west side of U.S. 75, just north of the Watters Creek shopping and apartment complex.

