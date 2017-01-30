PINSTACK is on a Roll with Third North Texas Location
Scheduled to open in the Fall of 2017, the 46,000-square-foot venue will offer 26 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with lane-side food and beverage service, as well as a private, VIP bowling area. The new location will boast exciting entertainment offerings like the two-level laser tag arena, rock climbing wall and high-ropes course.
