Online Facebook fight turns into real-life shooting and four are injured
Four people were shot in Allen after a group of people from Allen got into a dispute with a group from Dallas on Facebook, and the Dallas group drove up to Allen and the fight escalated, reports said. Devonte Wade, 20, of Dallas, is accused of shooting four people in Allen late Tuesday during an argument that started on Facebook and escalated into a street fight, according to the Allen Police Department.
