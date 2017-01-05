Even high-performing schools get D's and F's in Texas' new grading system
Schools in poor neighborhoods overwhelmingly received the worst grades under Texas' new rating system -- but even typically high-performing districts got C's and D's, according to scores that will be released Friday. The "what if" grades show how schools and districts could fare in the new A-F system, which won't take effect until 2018.
