Even high-performing schools get D's and F's in Texas' new grading system

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Schools in poor neighborhoods overwhelmingly received the worst grades under Texas' new rating system -- but even typically high-performing districts got C's and D's, according to scores that will be released Friday. The "what if" grades show how schools and districts could fare in the new A-F system, which won't take effect until 2018.

