'Death on Delivery!' delivers laughs ...

'Death on Delivery!' delivers laughs in black and white from Pegasus Theatre

59 min ago

If you, like the nostalgic young hero of Pleasantville , miss the good old days of black and white shows, then hustle to the Eisemann Center where Pegasus Theatre is presenting Death on Delivery , its latest comic murder mystery. The banter goes down easy as Harry Hunsacker, a would-be actor turned would-be detective, his paid-by-the-hour assistant, Nigel Grouse, and the easily riled Lt.

