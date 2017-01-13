Continue reading Collin Creek Mall's future is all around it and maybe even under it
Macy's decision to close its store at Plano's Collin Creek Mall is another loop in the spiral downward of an aging American mall. But now, hoping it can again thrive, city officials, architects and potential buyers are reimagining what the mall located on the southwest corner of 15th St. and N. Central Expressway could become.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|8 hr
|Kevin
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Inquisitor
|654
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Toby
|54
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Jan 4
|Loklow67
|8
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Jan 4
|Eagle Eyes
|1
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC