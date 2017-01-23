Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
Some in the Montgomery Farm community in Allen are concerned about the safety of children and pedestrians due to the lack of a sidewalk along a busy stretch of road. At the corner of Bethany Drive and Brett Drive, the sidewalk stops and residents say they are forced to either cross the street or turn around.
