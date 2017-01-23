Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Coll...

Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County

Some in the Montgomery Farm community in Allen are concerned about the safety of children and pedestrians due to the lack of a sidewalk along a busy stretch of road. At the corner of Bethany Drive and Brett Drive, the sidewalk stops and residents say they are forced to either cross the street or turn around.

