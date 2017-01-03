Collin-County 26 mins ago 4:37 p.m.1 dead, 1 injured in Allen police officer-involved shooting
A Plano man is dead following a shooting involving Allen Police over the weekend. Allen police said it happened in the 700 block of South Jupiter Road, near a neighborhood just north of Bethany Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|5 hr
|Loklow67
|8
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|guest
|627
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|13 hr
|Eagle Eyes
|1
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 30
|my name
|117
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|Dec 28
|Aunt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC