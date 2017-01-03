Collin-County 26 mins ago 4:37 p.m.1 ...

Collin-County 26 mins ago 4:37 p.m.1 dead, 1 injured in Allen police officer-involved shooting

A Plano man is dead following a shooting involving Allen Police over the weekend. Allen police said it happened in the 700 block of South Jupiter Road, near a neighborhood just north of Bethany Drive.

