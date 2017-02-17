Buffs get commitment from Vista Ridge DT

Tuesday Jan 31

Jalen Sami, a defensive tackle from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, announced on Twitter that he would play football for the Buffaloes and sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is a late bloomer.

