Buffs get commitment from Vista Ridge DT
Jalen Sami, a defensive tackle from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, announced on Twitter that he would play football for the Buffaloes and sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is a late bloomer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffzone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,029
|Seeking personal assistant
|Sun
|Rogers
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Harny
|45
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC