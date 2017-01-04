Attorney files motion to keep representing Enrique Arochi on appeal despite judge's ruling
An Allen man's appeal in the highly publicized kidnapping case of Christina Morris is on hold after a dispute about who will represent him. Enrique Arochi, 26, wants his trial attorney, Steven Miears, on his side as he tries to overturn his conviction and life sentence in prison.
