They went bankrupt, but say tollway agency still demanded $26,000 in tolls and fees erased by court
But the North Texas Tollway Authority continued to try to collect $26,000 in unpaid tolls, fees and other charges from Janice Wood and her husband, Jeff Margheim, court records show. The NTTA also got a warrant issued for Wood's arrest and threatened to impound the couple's only vehicle, records show.
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|guest
|608
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Aunt
|13
|Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13)
|19 hr
|FNST2187
|30
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Dec 8
|Forest
|1
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Dec 8
|Forest
|152
