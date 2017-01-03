Seniors get a kick out of kicking it up

Seniors get a kick out of kicking it up

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: North Texas e-News

Ruth Allen just turned 91. She wakes early to get to gym class, drives herself and competes with 79 other seniors who are bent on staying in shape - literally. Although she enjoys the stretches and balances led by Richland College physical education professor Bill Neal, she likes the competitive sport of table tennis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar... 1 hr Loklow67 8
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 627
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale 8 hr Eagle Eyes 1
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Loan Sharks Dec 31 wondering 2
The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06) Dec 30 my name 117
News McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13) Dec 28 Aunt 13
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC