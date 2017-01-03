Seniors get a kick out of kicking it up
Ruth Allen just turned 91. She wakes early to get to gym class, drives herself and competes with 79 other seniors who are bent on staying in shape - literally. Although she enjoys the stretches and balances led by Richland College physical education professor Bill Neal, she likes the competitive sport of table tennis.
