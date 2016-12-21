Pure Multi-Family Reit LP Announces U...

Pure Multi-Family Reit LP Announces Us$40 Million Property Acquisition in Dallas, Texas

Pure Multi-Family intends to fund the Acquisition with proceeds from the previously announced profitable sale of Fairways at Prestonwood and new first mortgage financing in the amount of approximately US$16,500,000. The first mortgage financing is expected to bear a fixed interest rate of 3.27% per annum for a term of 5 years.

