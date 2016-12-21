Police Logs 12-2

Police Logs 12-2

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Progress

Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. Matthew J. Kennedy, 30, of Curwensville was driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer in the left lane west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 116 in Lawrence Township when he merged into the right lane and struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer operated by John D. Morton, 64, of Allen Texas. Kennedy's vehicle traveled back across the left lane and came to a rest in the south berm.

