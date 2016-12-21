Manslaughter trial begins for ex-Garl...

Manslaughter trial begins for ex-Garland officer Read Story Monica Hernandez

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a former Garland police officer charged with manslaughter in a 2012 incident in which he shot at a suspect 41 times. It all started when Patrick Tuter, a six-year veteran of the force at the time, recognized Michael Allen's truck from another police chase earlier that week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 594
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Dec 22 Chou Her 129
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12) Dec 20 Who dat 9
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Dec 8 Forest 1
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Dec 8 Forest 152
News Mountain lion prowling Collin County neighborho... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Austin 46
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC