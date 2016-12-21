Judge declares mistrial in manslaughter case of former police officer
A state district judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former North Texas police officer charged with manslaughter after shooting 41 times at a fleeing suspect. Judge Quay Parker declared the mistrial Monday after being told by jurors they were hung and further deliberations would not help.
