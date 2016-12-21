Identity of crash victim released by coroner
The name of the person who died in the one-vehicle crash on I-81 Sunday afternoon has been released by the Cumberland County coroner. Dharmishthaben Indravada Shah, 76, from Allen, Texas, died of injuries suffered in the crash.
