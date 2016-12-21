Identity of crash victim released by ...

Identity of crash victim released by coroner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: PennLive.com

The name of the person who died in the one-vehicle crash on I-81 Sunday afternoon has been released by the Cumberland County coroner. Dharmishthaben Indravada Shah, 76, from Allen, Texas, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 587
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Thu Chou Her 129
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12) Dec 20 Who dat 9
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Dec 20 joe 49
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Dec 8 Forest 1
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Dec 8 Forest 152
See all Allen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allen Forum Now

Allen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Allen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC