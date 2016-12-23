Fiery wrong-way crash between on U.S....

Fiery wrong-way crash between on U.S. 75 hospitalizes at least 1

Friday

At least one person was injured early Monday after a wrong-way collision on U.S. Highway 75 in Allen. A small semi-truck and an SUV crashed head-on around 4 a.m. near West Bethany Drive.

