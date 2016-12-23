Fiery wrong-way crash between on U.S. 75 hospitalizes at least 1
At least one person was injured early Monday after a wrong-way collision on U.S. Highway 75 in Allen. A small semi-truck and an SUV crashed head-on around 4 a.m. near West Bethany Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|594
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Dec 8
|Forest
|1
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Dec 8
|Forest
|152
|Mountain lion prowling Collin County neighborho... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Austin
|46
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC