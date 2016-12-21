Doris Mae Hargus Parks
Doris Mae Hargus Parks , 92, formerly of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Laurenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Duncanville. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel , with burial following in Detroit Cemetery .
