Dallas hires a city manager, Texas high school football's latest arms ...
The Dallas City Council on Friday broke a longstanding tradition of promoting a city manager from within, naming T.C. Broadnax as the new boss. The full council will officially vote on Wednesday whether to hire Broadnax, the city manager in Tacoma, Wash., as City Hall's top executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|587
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Chou Her
|129
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|joe
|49
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Dec 8
|Forest
|1
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Dec 8
|Forest
|152
Find what you want!
Search Allen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC