City Council approves $9 million contract for police body cameras
The Columbus City Council approved a contract Monday night with a Texas company to provide body cameras for police officers, costing the city about $9.1 million over five years. It's not yet clear when the 1,432 officers slated to get the cameras will all be equipped, Assistant Public Safety Director George Speaks said.
