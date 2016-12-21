Baker and Dingler to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Baker, of Caddo, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, MaRisa Laine, to Robert Jacob Dingler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thad Dingler, of Allen, Texas. The groom is the grandson of Richard and Brenda Round, of Allen, Texas, and is the great-grandson of Mrs. Thelma Jones, of Tom Bean, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.