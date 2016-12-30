A year after tornado destroys Red Oak...

A year after tornado destroys Red Oak ISD elementary, superintendent leaves for Allen ISD post

When a caller told Scott Niven, "I think y'all might have some damage to one of your schools," the Red Oak ISD superintendent wasn't prepared for what he saw on that dark rainy night a year ago. "In a superintendent's career, that's certainly something you hope you never have to deal with," Niven, 51, said.

