Allen ISD trustees hire new superintendent from Red Oak
Allen ISD's board of trustees have tapped the chief of Red Oak ISD to lead the 21,000-student district. On Monday, trustees unanimously approved the contract for Scott Niven, superintendent of Red Oak ISD, to lead the Collin County district that's more than three times Red Oak's size.
