Emergency crews respond to structure ...

Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Alice Read Story KIII Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: KIII

According to the Alice Police Department, firefighters and officers were called to a major structure fire Wednesday afternoon at Wright and Rankin in Alice, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nisimblat vs newell 1 min Seriously 37
newell 2 min lol 38
City council Yolanda is a Joke... 6 min g 24
Diana Lopez incompetence 7 min t 3
jolynn sanchez 22 min Rippa 3
Mia Ramirez-Galindo 26 min True 2
Fire in Ra 37 min tacua 2
Last nights city council meeting 2 hr Manuel 96
muc vote 3 hr I am back 19
See all Alice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alice Forum Now

Alice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Alice, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC