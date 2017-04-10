Food pantry folo
The group that started a food pantry at Kaffie Middle School is set to meet with superintendent Roland Hernandez and his staff on Tuesday, April 18th. School board members Tony Diaz and Alice Hawkins will attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicks wittt ugly kids
|11 min
|Monkeys
|1
|Name positive or funny things about our city
|22 min
|Just wondering
|31
|Manny R
|37 min
|jess
|6
|Marcos prieto vela and hazel rios
|1 hr
|Lol
|4
|Am I the last real MAN in Alice.
|1 hr
|Peace out
|29
|Gameroom in Alice tx
|2 hr
|kilo
|3
|Salaries
|2 hr
|lol
|7
Find what you want!
Search Alice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC