Veterans are showing up to help creat...

Veterans are showing up to help create the Warrior Support Center in Robstown.

There are 1 comment on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Veterans are showing up to help create the Warrior Support Center in Robstown.. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

A local couple that created a group to help veterans who've been exposed to burn pits overseas is working on a new project. They call it a "Warrior Support Center".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Be Positive

Dallas, TX

#1 Wednesday Mar 29
What an awesome sign for our community to actually come together. Great positivity around our veterans in Robstown.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pam 5 min Jessica 2
Joyce 11 min Lol 5
The 3 amigos 16 min falcon 4
Ghetto Moms 1 hr His one and only 30
Andy Gallegos topix troll 1 hr Andy Gallegos 18
Lori Gonzalez got dumped for Myla Reyna again 3 hr Other 9
Funeral for Dr Jose Perez 4 hr Patient 13
See all Alice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alice Forum Now

Alice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Alice, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC