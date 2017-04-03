Veterans are showing up to help create the Warrior Support Center in Robstown.
There are 1 comment on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Veterans are showing up to help create the Warrior Support Center in Robstown.. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:
A local couple that created a group to help veterans who've been exposed to burn pits overseas is working on a new project. They call it a "Warrior Support Center".
#1 Wednesday Mar 29
What an awesome sign for our community to actually come together. Great positivity around our veterans in Robstown.
