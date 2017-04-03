New reward for info on contract hit t...

New reward for info on contract hit that killed Texas police officer

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Chron

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to whoever shot and killed Alice Police Officer Matthew Murphy during a traffic stop in 1974. Murphy, 33, was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Alice, Texas.

